Shaun and Kayla Johnson celebrate sweet 'little Matariki baby'

Shaun and Kayla Johnson announcing they were expecting their first child Millah in February 2020. File photo / Instagram, Shaun Johnson

Warriors star Shaun Johnson and wife Kayla (Ngāpuhi) have a new addition to their whānau - a "little Matariki baby".

The baby girl, Sachi James Johnson, was born on Friday evening.

The couple shared a cute video of baby Sachi meeting her big sister Millah, 2, on social media yesterday.

Whānau near and far have shared their congratulations online on the couple's "beautiful blessing".

"What a beautiful gift for matariki," said one person.

"Ngaww she’s sooo chunky !!! 😍😍 well done mama !!" said another.

The well-wishers have included celebrities and fellow sports stars - and, of course, the NZ Warriors and Silver Ferns.

Actor Frankie Adams joked, "Woooaaaah. You guys are adults! Xx", and UFC fighter Kai Kara-France added his best wishes, "Congrats guys!!!❤️"

Former Warriors teammate Konrad Hurrell simply shared a row of hearts, "❤️❤️❤️", as did the Silver Ferns, "Congrats team ❤️❤️❤️".

While the NZ Warriors swooned over the gorgeous little one, "😍😍😍"

Silver Ferns teammate Mila Reuelu-Buchanan celebrated the couple's sweet blessing, "Naw big sissy Millah! Congratulations team, what a beautiful blessing."

The couple announced in January that they were expecting a second child and that Kayla would miss the netball world cup in South Africa later this month.

Shaun has re-signed with the Warriors for the 2024 season.