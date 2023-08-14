Temuera Morrison on life as a Northlander in Far North TV series

Far North plays out on Three tonight at 8:30pm. Photo / File

New local TV drama series Far North is based on the true events of the infamous Ahipara drug bust in 2016. Much like the bust, the series was one of the most expensive to make in New Zealand TV history.

The bust was over 500kg of methamphetamine involving a campervan, two boats and a buried stash on Ninety Mile Beach.

The cast is a mix of newcomers, and some of the country’s acting icons, including Robyn Malcolm and Te Arawa actor Temuera Morrison.

Those two play a Māori diesel mechanic and his wife, who foiled an international crime ring and the biggest drugs deal in the Pacific.

In Far North, Morrison says the series gets as close to the drug bust as it can while making a few spins on certain events.

When playing the couple, Morrison and Malcolm were fully in the roles they were portraying by having the real-life couple on set.

“We used their house, used their dogs, we became part of them and their community. We had them on set all day, which was an added bonus too because we could use them as a reference.”

Community kai

The community was also a highlight for Morrison, who showed the cast and crew wonderful hospitality during filming.

“Buckets of kina, snapper, mussels... you wake up to these kinds of community things where people just drop off food. These people are fishermen and generous as well.

“I love filming [in New Zealand] because of the camaraderie. There’s no egos, people are on the same waka.”

With young stars as well, it’s given Morrison an opportunity to mentor the upcoming actors.

“I’m kind of getting into those more mature years where it’s great to give a little bit back now. We had a lot of the young people come on set with us and get a little insight into our industry.

“They do things right now. They pay respect to the locals, a big whakatau to start the show off and everyone comes together. It’s one of those projects where everyone comes together for the right reasons. They brought the love.”

Far North plays in six parts over the next six weeks on Three, starting tonight at 8:30pm.



