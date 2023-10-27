Kora back with funky upbeat track ‘Dancing in the Rain’

As summer approaches, the all-familiar funky sound of Kora is back with its latest single, Dancing in the Rain.

Celebrating the art of living in the moment, band frontman Francis Kora says the song has an affiliation with the weather events that battered the country last summer and to make the most of every day.

“Regardless of whether there is storm or sunshine, you have the power to make whatever that moment is the time of your life,” Francis says.

The song was released last Friday while the music video, directed by Shae Stirling, was released yesterday on YouTube.

As the music video suggests, it takes the song title quite literally as dancer Avneil Mohan grooves his way through the rainy streets of Tāmaki Makaurau trying to make the best of his environment.

“[Avneil’s] got a lot of joy in his performance, and his dance suited the song perfectly; it was awesome.

“Originally [the video] was supposed to be shot overseas in New York by a female dancer over there but Shae was over there and it didn’t rain. So he came back to New Zealand; of course, it’s four seasons in one day in Auckland.”

Dancing in the Rain is Kora’s first song for 2023, and they’ll be taking the track and their recently released music from last year and pumping it to crowds all across the motu this summer, including Gisborne’s Summer Frequencies festival, Dunedin, Wellington’s Homegrown in March, and across the ditch.

“It feels like it’s been forever so it’ll be good to get on the road.”