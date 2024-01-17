Anxious - but faith keeping Mangere NCEA student optimistic as results roll in

Faith is what’s keeping a high school student going during the anxious time of waiting for NCEA

results.

Juan Koti (Ngati Maniapoto and Ngati Hine) is in his last year of high school at De La Salle College in Mangere and has just completed his NCEA level 2.

“I’m feeling a little nervous about specific subjects,” he says. “But I do have my faith in God to know

everything will be alright.”

More than 160,000 teenagers are receiving their NCEA results now, including exam grades for the

145,000 who sat exams at the end of last year.

In the most recent results, Koti passed level two with an excellence endorsement which he

says he’s happy about but says there’s always room to improve.

Covid interfered

He says his journey hasn’t always been easy as he started his NCEA journey during the

pandemic.

“I think what threw me off a bit in my first year of NCEA was the post-Covid 19 world where we

had just come out of Covid and things were starting to get back to normal.”

However, Koti says his mind was set to excel in his academics, which he did passing NCEA

level one with an excellence endorsement.

In his first year of NCEA, he completed level two maths passing with a merit endorsement.

Along with his academics, Koti is heavily involved within his school community and will be

deputy head boy for 2024.

He is also a passionate and proactive member of the school’s debating team, in which he

volunteers his time to coach the junior team and also volunteers his lunch times to tutor the year

7 and 8 mathex teams.

Juan Koti with his parents at his school prizegiving Source: family photo

Inspired by his dad

“I really love teaching and I really love maths and showing that they can have fun with maths.”

He says he’s inspired by his father who is always willing to help and is also a te reo Mori

teacher.

Koti shares a memorable moment in which his dad helped modify De La Salle’s school haka and

helped students understand the movements and words.

“My dad is someone who has gone through a lot in his life. He has this unending motivation and

fire in him that just keeps him going well.”

Looking at his future, Koti wants to study medicine in the hope of becoming a doctor to

give back to his community.

“Ultimately, I hope to give back to my community. I would also like to help

students, particularly those who may not see themselves in higher education.”

Koti says he wants to maintain his excellence endorsement streak in preparation for

university next year.