Cyclone Gabrielle: Reflecting on its impact one year on

Residents of Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Northland are taking some time today to reflect on the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, as Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary, and the remarkable recovery efforts that followed.

From the landslides at Muriwai to the floodwaters of Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Northland bore the brunt of the cyclone, experiencing significant damage to infrastructure, homes and most devastatingly the loss of a loved one.

Hundreds of people across the North Island were mandatorily evacuated, while hundreds more self-evacuated. An estimated 10,000 people were displaced as a result of the cyclone.

The Northland region saw six state highway bridges closed along with the further south Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Sixty of the northern region’s 153 schools reported storm-related damage that became a ‘logistical nightmare for school staff.

A total of 61 Northland homes were stickered as either unsafe, and/or had restricted access to enter that property.

Damage to property was not the only problem they were left to face. In March, Northland was facing a damage bill of more than $70 million to repair its main roads.

Whāngarei mayor Vince Cocurullo told the then government that $120 million was needed to divert traffic from damaged district roads.

But no one was prepared for what was to unfold when the announcement of deaths caused by the cyclone began.

Two firefighters, Dave van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens died after being injured in a slip in Muriwai.

On the East Coast, Cyclone Gabrielle flooded out 10 bridges and damaged many of the roads from the top of State highway 35 to Gisborne.

That led to more than 170 flooded homes in Gisborne , with nine of them red-stickered and 149 yellow-stickered as well.

The Hawke’s Bay area was particularly affected by the severe flooding from the cyclone. Ít destroyed at least six bridges, and roads from SH2 Napier to Gisborne, Hastings, Wairoa and smaller towns. More than 1,600 homes were stickered as unsafe after being washed out from Cyclone Gabrielle.

As communities mark this significant milestone, the focus remains on continued recovery, preparedness for future natural disasters, and fostering a sense of unity that emerged in the of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The one-year anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of all the regions ability to come together in times of crisis.







