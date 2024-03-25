Charles Goldie and Ralph Hotere artworks up for sale at auction

Two artworks by Charles Goldie and several by Ralph Hotere will go to auction on Tuesday in Auckland.

Goldie’s oil painting of Te Arawa rangatira Rakapa Te Tira, Memories, Rakapa, an Arawa Chieftainess, and another featuring a wahine with pēpē cradled on her back, Washing Clothes in a Warm Pool, Whakarewarewa, will be up for sale at The International Art Centre in Parnell.

Charles Goldie's Memories, Rakapa, an Arawa Chieftainess.

They are predicted to bring up to $650,000 and $150,000 respectively at auction.

The art pieces by Hotere offered for sale include Untitled 2, Winter Solstice, Carey’s Bay, Aramoana, Requiem For Tony and London, 1988.

Requiem For Tony is predicted to sell for up to $30,000, with the others estimated to fetch between $8,000 and $20,000.

Ralph Hotere's Requiem For Tony.











