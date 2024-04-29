Concussion forces ex-Māori All Black player Teihorangi Walden to retire

Former ex-Māori All Black midfielder Teihorangi Walden has retired because of concussions.

Walden, 30, also played for the Highlanders and Hurricanes in Super Rugby, and Taranaki and Otago in the national provincial championship.

He announced his decision to retire on social media, saying concussions had forced him to end his 10-year first-class rugby career.

“The end of an era – all good things must come to an end,” Sports News Taranaki reported.

The most recent concussion happened at a Taranaki training earlier this year.

“My decision to hang up the boots has not come easily but it is one that I know is right for me and my whanau,’’ Walden said.

“Concussions have been a recurring theme throughout my career and is definitely not something to take lightly.”

Walden had also suffered a Achilles injury when playing for Taranaki, which resulted in him being sidelined for a long period.

He began his career for Otago while studying at university and went on to play 46 games between 2013 and 2017. He returned to Taranaki in 2018 and is one game short of 50 caps.

During his stint for Taranaki, Walden helped take the Ranfurly Shield from Canterbury in 2020 and the championship division trophy a year later against Otago.

He also played six matches for the Māori All Blacks from 2017 to 2019 and made 39 appearances for the Highlanders between 2016 and 2020.

While he was named in the squad in 2015, the year the Highlanders lifted the Super Rugby trophy for the first time, he spent the season on the sidelines with Malakai Fekitoa, Richard Buckman, Jason Emery and Shaun Treeby the midfield options at the time.

He also played three matches for the Hurricanes in 2022.

Last season, he played a season for the New York Ironworkers in the Major League Rugby competition.

“I have been fortunate enough to represent some epic provinces, my whānau and my country and each time I wore those jerseys, it was an honour and a privilege,” Walden said.

“The memories I have made on and off the field will stay with me forever – the victories, the defeats, the brutal battles, and the moments of joy.”

He thanked those who have been a part of his rugby journey including team-mates, coaches, supporters and family.

“You guys are a massive reason why I played the game.”

