Person dead in Whangārei house fire

This article was first published by RNZ.

A person has died following a house fire in Whangārei.

Four fire crews were called out to the blaze in the suburb of Tikipunga at 2.40am on Monday where a car was also found ablaze.

Fire and Emergency said a person was rescued from the building but died of their injuries.

The fire has since been brought under control.

FENZ said another fire involving a car happened just before 5am in the same suburb.

St John attended the house fire but referred all questions to police.