Person dead in Whangārei house fire

This article was first published by RNZ.
A person has died following a house fire in Whangārei.
Four fire crews were called out to the blaze in the suburb of Tikipunga at 2.40am on Monday where a car was also found ablaze.
Fire and Emergency said a person was rescued from the building but died of their injuries.
The fire has since been brought under control.
FENZ said another fire involving a car happened just before 5am in the same suburb.
St John attended the house fire but referred all questions to police.