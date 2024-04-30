Māori TV production house Pango sorts out its issues with Crown funder in a ‘mana-enhancing’ way

A very public court stoush between powerhouse Māori TV production house Pango boss Bailey Mackey and funder Te Māngai Pāho chief Larry Parr has been avoided following mediation during day one of a High Court judicial review.

In Wellington yesterday, Mackey had sought a judicial review of the way the government’s Māori content agency Te Māngai Pāho (TMP) dealt with funding applications. Mackey described it as “unfair, inconsistent and lacking in transparency”.

Pango is behind some of New Zealand’s biggest homegrown TV shows including Match Fit and TV franchise shows like Sidewalk Karaoke for Whakaata Māori and Māori current affairs programme Marae on TVNZ, hosted by Miriama Kamo.

"Marae" host Miriama Kamo.

Much of the funding for Pango’s programmes come from TMP.

After Mackey gave his evidence, two others from TMP outlined their briefs of evidence.

But before any further evidence was heard, Pango and TMP went into mediation.

Ninety minutes later, a joint press statement was released.

It read: “Te Māngai Pāho and Pango Productions are pleased their differences of opinion over the 2023/24 General Audience funding round one have been resolved without the need for determination by the court. Te Māngai Pāho acknowledges the process with Pango Productions will strengthen its funding and assessment process.”

Mackey said: “I am happy that Te Māngai Pāho and Pango Productions have come to an agreed conclusion here. We all face significant issues and it is good to have settled this matter so that we can move forward together because we both have the best interests of the sector at heart.”

Te Mangai Paho CE Larry Parr. Photo / Supplied

Parr said the mediation was carried out in a mana-enhancing way.

“I am pleased that this matter has been resolved in a mana-enhancing way. I am confident that Te Māngai Pāho and Pango Productions can continue to work constructively to deliver the best outcomes for te reo Māori.”

Additional reporting Waatea.News.Com

- NZ Herald