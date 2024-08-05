Touch legend honoured with hall of fame induction

George Jahnke is the most successful Touch World Cup campaigner in New Zealand history. He has played in eight World Cups between 1995 and 2024 and won four gold medals and four silver medals. Photo / Jeremy Brick, ACC

George Jahnke (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Porou) has been inducted into the World Touch Hall of Fame.

He was told about the accolade at his eighth World Cup held in Nottinghill, England, last month.

“I was completely surprised,” Jahnke said.

“Sharing that moment with my New Zealand teammates who surrounded and celebrated with me was truly special. Being recognised alongside Pete, who is revered as ‘Mr Touch’ and a legend in our sport, was an immense honour.”

Jahnke joins the ranks of four New Zealanders in the Federation of International Touch Hall of Fame, alongside Walters, Sharlene Bannister-Plumridge, and Kopae Irihei. At 50 years old, the Grenada native received the award at the opening ceremony, followed by a heartfelt haka performed by his team back at their lodging.

George Jahnke’s touch career had humble beginnings. His whānau was living in Turangi and didn’t have a car, so the coaches picked Jahnke up for training and games around the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Jeremy Brick, ACC

A storied career in touch rugby

Jahnke’s record in the Touch World Cup is unparalleled in New Zealand. He has competed in eight World Cups from 1995 to 2024, securing four gold and four silver medals. A standout moment in his career was being part of the historic New Zealand open team that clinched the World Cup title in 1999, a first for the country. His journey in touch rugby began modestly. Living in Turangi without a car, Jahnke relied on coaches to transport him to training and games across the Bay of Plenty.

“I will always remember their support. They believed in me and introduced me to touch rugby, steering me away from potential trouble and fostering my lifelong passion for the sport.”

Future aspirations and contributions

Acknowledging the crucial role of ACC in his career, Jahnke credits its support for helping him manage various injuries. ACC also funds the TouchFit 360 injury prevention programme, which focuses on enhancing performance while reducing injury risk.

In 2023, ACC handled 9,000 touch-related injury claims, costing $18 million. “Seeing TouchFit expand across Aotearoa has been fantastic; it’s an essential aspect of our sport,” he said.

Jahnke is not ready to retire just yet. With 96 games for New Zealand under his belt, he remains motivated despite a recent 13-7 World Cup Final loss to Australia in Nottingham. “Reaching 100 caps has been a long-term goal of mine, and I am determined to achieve it. Winning one more World Cup for New Zealand would be the ultimate fulfilment,” he shared.

He hopes to achieve this milestone when New Zealand hosts the next Touch World Cup in 2028.