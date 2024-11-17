Police to crack down on Brian Tamaki convoy protestors

This article was first published by RNZ.

Police are planning to take enforcement action after protesters walked on Auckland’s motorway network during a convoy led by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki.

The convoy caused long delays on State Highway 1 as it made its way to the Auckland Domain on Saturday for a ‘Make New Zealand Great Again’ rally.

It was led by about 100 people on motorcycles, with others waving flags from accompanying vehicles.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Naila Hassan said some people entered the motorway network on foot, while others joined them by exiting vehicles.

Several hundred people gathered at the domain after the convoy. Photo / RNZ / Jessica Hopkins

“Police were notified of a vehicle protest today before it occurred, and were monitoring it, however we were not aware of plans for participants to be on the motorway on foot.

“A permit for this activity had not been sought and as such, there were no traffic management plans in place in order to keep the wider public safe,” she said.

“It has subsequently become quite clear that this is what organisers had planned, and there is simply no excuse for putting other road users at risk.

“This behaviour was reckless, unlawful and extremely irresponsible.”

Hassan said those walking on the motorway caused disruption for thousands of people, who were not able to plan for delays or take alternate routes.

A screenshot taken from Google Maps showing busy traffic on the Southern Motorway, 16 November, 2024. Photo / Google Maps

“We want to acknowledge everyone who exercised patience on the roads today - we know how disruptive this would have been to your day.

“We will be following up with organisers and those involved, and taking appropriate action wherever possible.”

The group said the flags they carried were in opposition to the “divisive” Māori sovereignty flags of the hīkoi making its way to Parliament.

Some of the group were displaying US President-elect Donald Trump signs and a banner saying “This is NZ’s Trump Train”.

A couple of tourists told RNZ they were confused why the convoy was supporting Trump if they wanted unity as they felt Trump’s policies did not promote unity. They said they were shocked to stumble upon the rally while on a walk in the park.

Counter-protesters set up in Newmarket, Auckland, ahead of a convoy led by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki, 16 November, 2024. Photo / Jessica Hopkins / RNZ

Meanwhile, counter-protesters representing Māori sovereignty and the liberation of Palestine had erected banners on bridges along the route. Signs reading “end mass murder” and “stop the genocide” could be seen on the Market Road bridge.

In a post on social media ahead of the event, Tamaki said the haka in Parliament made New Zealand the “mockery of the world”.

Te Pāti Māori’s Hauraki Waikato MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke on Thursday tore up a copy of the Treaty Principles Bill and launched into a haka, inspiring other opposition MPs and members of the public gallery to join in. Video of the incident went viral online and made headlines around the world.

Tamaki called it a “Māori meltdown”, and in a video filmed from his house showed off a New Zealand flag affixed to the back of a motorcycle, saying all other flags should be “banned”.

A counter-protester waves Palestine and tino rangatiratanga flags along the route. Photo / Jessica Hopkins / RNZ

The controversial Destiny Church leader is facing charges alongside his wife, Hannah Tamaki, and two others for attending outdoor protests during the Level 3 lockdown in October and November of 2021.

In January 2022, Tamaki was arrested at his home in Auckland after allegedly breaching his bail conditions. He spent 10 days in jail before being released.

Tamaki ran for Parliament in 2023, his Freedom NZ umbrella party receiving 0.33 percent of the vote, putting them 11th.

- RNZ