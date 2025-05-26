Run It Straight promoter wants to ‘give back to the people’

Charizma, CEO of Run It Straight, at the Sylvia Park meet-and-greet after South Auckland events were scrapped.

Run It Straight took over Sylvia Park on Thursday night, running giveaways and a meet and greet after two South Auckland events were canned.

Charizma, real name Christian Lesa, was born in Aotearoa and moved to Sydney as a kid. The CEO and owner of Run It Straight told Local Democracy Reporting that a couple of events had been cancelled.

“Tonight [Thursday] was just about still finding ways to give back to the people, especially with the low economic status happening right now, with everything being so expensive,” Charizma said.

“Like I said in one of the videos: you can stop our events, but you can’t stop our f***ing motion.”

The group announced on Instagram earlier this week that Auckland Council had prevented their South Auckland events, saying they were “called in and told we’re not allowed to run any on the local field.”

However, council officials deny this, saying no permit requests were ever made.

Miga Tuigamala, Foot Locker Sylvia Park store manager, with the Run It Straight at their pop-up giveaway event.

The ‘Run It’ events are a social media-driven trend where participants compete in full-contact collisions without protective gear, raising serious health concerns over concussion and injury risks.

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board chair Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich opposed two south Auckland events due to the risks of brain and health-related injuries.

But on Thursday night, hundreds lined up outside Foot Locker at Sylvia Park, with the crowd spilling into the car park. The group pivoted to an in-store meet-and-greet, inviting supporters on their social media platforms to come down and join them.

The group said they were giving away $3000 worth of gift cards, t-shirts from sponsors Bad Apples, and $1000 cash.

Charizma said the idea of Run It Straight came to him while he was in the hospital, facing mental health struggles.

“I woke up and my brother was there. Being there and seeing my son, he was crying at the end of the bed. That was the breaking point … This could have all been gone in an instant just because I made the wrong decision,” he says.

“The only reason I’m doing here and I feel good enough about myself is because I’m just being able to chase my dreams.”

Now, he says, he’s using his platform to create visibility for those often underestimated.

“Brown skin, melanin, there’s not many opportunities for us. We’re all looked at as just people who can play sport and that’s it, no brains.”

Hundreds lined up outside Foot Locker Sylvia Park for Run It Straight’s $3,000 cash and merch giveaway.

He says he wants to break down barriers.

“Everyone’s saying this is dumb... but when we have UFC fighters that are from here and we cheer them on, everyone wants to praise them.

“All of a sudden, we run a sport that has a little bit of risk, we get shut down. So every beginning - and everything that has a great ending - has a rough beginning.”

Responding to safety concerns about the collision events, Charizma said they ensure it’s a safe as possible, with medics and an ambulance on site.

“People are saying our sport is about going until someone gets knocked out. That’s rubbish. That’s bullsh*t. It’s not about that.

“It’s about whoever has the biggest hit moving on to the next round. We’ve had about three knockouts in eight shows. People can say what they want, but if you’re not there, then you don’t know.”

Charizma said his group is not affiliated with the RUNIT Championships League.

Taryn Crewe, Auckland Council general Manager Parks and Community Facilities, says the council has not declined or cancelled any Run It Straight events in Auckland.

From left, Eddie Ieremia, Charizma and Rodney Mafuao from Run It Straight.

Run It Straight organisers had not applied for any event permits or made any requests to book council-owned or managed sites.

Even if an application had been received, it would be unlikely to meet council guidelines due to health and safety concerns and the current high demand for sports fields, Crewe said.

Miga Tuigamala, store manager at Foot Locker Sylvia Park, says the event was about uplifting the community, supporting Pacific youth, and backing the boys behind ‘Run It Straight’.

“The purpose was to represent us as Islanders out South... just doing what’s right for the ‘Run It Straight’ guys,” she says.

While acknowledging the risks involved, she likens it to what’s seen on the rugby field.

“Most of the best rugby players come from the islands. What we see them do is what we normally see on the footy field.”

Of the group themselves she says: “They’re lovely guys. They look big and scary, but they’re not. Most Islanders, we’re all big and scary, but we’ve all got a big heart.”

