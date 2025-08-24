Auckland University waka ama team to represent Aotearoa in Hawai’i

Kya Hurihanganui Thompson, steerer of the University of Auckland waka ama team Waipapa Taumata Rau. Photo: Ben Campbell / BC Photography

Māori students hope to inspire others to hop on board the waka as they prepare to compete in the world’s largest outrigger canoe race.

The University of Auckland’s waka ama team, Waipapa Taumata Rau, is preparing to make waves at the Queen Liliʻuokalani Canoe Race, which takes place annually in Kona, honouring the last monarch of the Kingdom of Hawai’i.

The team, a mixed-faculty crew born from the victory of the Engineering Eagles at the Great Waka Ama Race earlier this year, has been training intensely to represent the university, Aotearoa and their whakapapa.

With a new team ingoa reflecting a unique combination of ākonga, Waipapa Taumata Rau brings together Māori and Pasifika paddlers from across the university.

Two wāhine Māori, Savannah Brown and Kya Hurihanganui Thompson, are a part of the crew set to travel across Te Moana nui a Kiwa.

They told RNZ that this haerenga is more than a race.

Waipapa Taumata Rau kaihoe: Johnny Mayerhofler, Linda Rehm, Pikitangaārangi Ratapu, Savannah Brown, Josiah Seleni, Meilani Karika, Viliami Manukia, Kya Hurihanganui, Billy Bowman. Photo: University of Auckland / Ben Campbell / BC Photography

Savannah Brown (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Wai, Ngāpuhi) a PhD student in architecture, has been paddling waka ama since high school.

She said the upcoming haerenga is a chance to connect with her tūpuna and celebrate her whānau, hapū, and iwi.

“Waka has been a big part of my life, so it’s massive in itself to travel to Hawai’i,” she said.

“Waka always takes me back to traditional navigation of our tūpuna ... on the water, it’s just moana and waka.”

The haerenga was a highlight of her ninth and final year at University, she said, a way to finish her waka ama journey with the “cherry on top”.

Savannah Brown says the upcoming haerenga is a chance to connect with her tūpuna and celebrate her whānau, hapū, and iwi. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

Waipapa Taumata Rau consists of nine kaihoe, with each individual representing their own cultural heritage.

“Majority of our crew is from Polynesia. So we have a few different islands represented in our team,” Brown said.

“We all share that whakapapa or connection back to seafaring and voyaging and navigation. And I guess understanding the moana, how we navigate it, how we move through it and respect it.”

Brown said waka ama was an “amazing outlet”, and praised the university for giving her and other tauira the resources and platform to reclaim traditional practices.

“As a Māori student, this has been the most connected I’ve felt to te ao Māori, to Polynesia while at university.”

“So having this space that’s not connected to any of my studies or anything academic, it’s purely, for me, hauora tapa whā and fills all those cups, it’s really important when we’re such a minority here at university.”

With the support from her whānau, including her four-year-old daughter Hinemaia, Brown said the team were looking for a “pretty mean podium finish”. She hoped to bring a little bit of her culture across the Pacific, and also bring some back.

“All the knowledge or mātauranga and practices from our Pacific cousins is hopefully my biggest takeaway.

“I can bring it back and talk to some of the ways that they paddle or their techniques or their waters.”

Inspiring Aotearoa to hop on board the waka

Kya Hurihanganui Thompson (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tahu - Ngāti Whaoa, Ngāti Whakaue, and Ngāti Wāhea o Tūhaurangi), a 19-year-old politics, international relations and Māori studies student, has been paddling since she was seven.

She said having the opportunity to represent Aotearoa in Hawai’i was “huge”.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for someone like me, born and raised in Gizzy, waka culture’s huge, it’s a big part of community, and it’s how I grew up,” she told RNZ.

“So the fact that I’m able to come to university and pursue that in my tertiary education, and not only do it, but it’s taking me to Hawai’i, it’s a pretty amazing opportunity.”

She said waka ama holds great cultural and whānau significance.

“Whenever we’re out on the water, it’s a form of reconnecting with our whakapapa.”

“I think also within our team, it’s that sense of whanaungatanga, because it’s not just my whakapapa, we have a lot of Māori, Pasifika in our team. So it’s that shared whakapapa.”

Kya Hurihanganui Thompson hopes other tauira Māori can find inspiration through her haerenga. Photo: University of Auckland / Ben Campbell / BC Photography

She said being rangatahi Māori had its challenges, so having a positive outlet while at university was vital.

“The role of being a tauira Māori can be a confusing thing to navigate.

“The fact that this is one of the most biggest opportunities I’ve had at university, and it’s through a Māori, Pasifika space, I think says a lot.”

It helped keep her motivated.

“It’s very uplifting for me as a tauira Māori to know that I don’t have to go into other spaces to get that far.

“I can be in a Māori space and have these awesome opportunities. And to share that with my fellow tauira Māori and fellow tauira Pasifika as well.”

She hopes other rangatahi could find inspiration through her haerenga.

“To be a role model or someone to look up to for future paddlers, tauira Māori who are coming through, is massive.”

Hurihanganui Thompson was also looking forward to connecting with other polynesian cultures.

“Though our wakas might look different and our paddles are different, it is a traditional sport and it’s what our tīpuna were doing.”

Kaihoe: Savannah Brown, Pikitangaārangi Ratapu and Kya Hurihanganui Thompson. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

As the team’s steerer, Hurihanganui Thompson took on the critical role of keeping the waka safe and reading the water to ensure the crew’s success.

“We’ve been training heaps, obviously. Physically, our training’s been intense.”

She said they got on the water at least five times a week.

“Because we are doing a variety of races, our main focus is on our long distance.

“Just this morning, we paddled 25km. So there’s been a lot of, obviously, physical training, but I think a big part of it, has also been our team bonding.”

She stressed the importance of kotahitanga (unity) and said the key to being successful was coming together as one.

“I wouldn’t say it’s mahi, but it’s a big part of the preparation.”

As Waipapa Taumata Rau prepare to travel on 26 August, both wāhine encouraged everyone to hop on board the waka.

“It’s a whānau sport,” Hurihanganui Thompson said.

“It’s all about teamwork. It’s all about whanaungatanga, kotahitanga. I would definitely recommend it.”

By Layla Bailey-McDowell of RNZ