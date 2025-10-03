Pasifika candidate wants to light up ‘dark side’ of Huntly

Lafoaluga Sakaria is standing for the Huntly Community Board as the only Pasifika candidate in her area. Photo/Waikato District Council

When Lafoaluga Elizabeth Sakaria left Auckland to settle in Huntly last year, she expected a quieter life. Instead, she found herself stepping up as the only Pasifika candidate in the town’s local election.

Sakaria, 38, says the move was about creating roots for her family.

“We moved down to Huntly, we bought a house here just to get away from the busyness of Auckland. And I wanted to establish roots for the kids, but as the months went past, I saw things that didn’t really sit right. And so, I just wanted to step up and help.”

In the following months, Sakaria became involved in community life, serving on her daughter’s school board of trustees, joining sports clubs, and volunteering at local events. The sense of familiarity reminded her of how she was raised in Ranui, West Auckland.

“Pretty much everyone knows each other here. It’s like back in the day, when you see the same faces at the shops, the schools, and the sports grounds. That closeness is what makes Huntly special,” she says.

Safety and basics first

Stats NZ reports Huntly’s population was 8,232 at the 2023 Census.

Sakaria says her campaign priorities focus on small but essential improvements, such as lighting and CCTV.

“At night, I can’t really see when I go for runs. We’re known as the dark side because there’s not that much lighting. The Tainui Bridge should be prioritised because everyone uses it, it is more of a landmark to us than the power station.”

She also wants answers on Huntly’s CCTV system. “We’ve got CCTV cameras worth $200,000, but when I asked council if they work, they couldn’t even tell me. That’s money we could be using on resources for our kids.”

Waikato District Council records show funding allocations and installation updates for Huntly’s CCTV network, but they do not confirm a total project cost.

Carrying Pacific values into local government

Sakaria says her Sāmoan heritage shapes her leadership approach.

“I always try to add values into everything that I do, not just in the workspace but also at home. My kids are fluent in Sāmoan because they have no choice. It’s important that Pasifika know their language first, because it separates them, it carries richness.”

Sakaria aims to enhance Pacific communities and culture within the region to complement other ethnicities.

“Here in Huntly, Māori culture is strong. I’d love for us to be included, to celebrate Pacific language weeks here too. The kaupapa is huge, and it goes hand in hand with Pasifika.”

Representation matters

Her background includes 15 years in community development and education, mentoring young people, and tutoring Pasifika students through their transition from secondary school to university.

“I don’t think the education sector is doing that transition right, especially for Pasifika kids,” she says. “That’s always been a passion for me.”

Sakaria’s opponents in the Waikato District have Māori or Pākehā heritage, but Sakaria is the only Pasifika candidate in her area. The rest are either Māori or Pākehā. She believes Pacific voices are needed, especially as more families shift out of big cities for affordability and lifestyle.

“Representation is really important. Even if the Pacific community is small here, it matters that our voice is part of the decisions being made.”

Voter participation in the Waikato District has been declining, dropping from 42.8 per cent in 2016 to 36.9 per cent in 2022.

Sakaria also represented West Auckland in Youth Parliament back in 2004. Running as an independent now, she sees this step as a natural continuation of her service.

“I’ve always been interested in politics, but I never thought it would be this way. For me, it’s about service and making sure the community I live in thrives.”

Sakaria says Pacific representation matters even in small towns, where communities can feel overlooked.

“Even if we’re a small community here, we deserve to be seen and heard,” she says. “That’s what I want to bring to the Huntly board, a voice for safety, for families, and for culture.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air