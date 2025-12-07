Fiji pushes to grow agricultural exports in New Zealand

The Ripley Queen pineapple variety has already drawn positive interest in New Zealand for its sweetness, robust flavour, and strong shelf life. Photo: Facebook / Fiji Government

This article was first published by RNZ

Fiji’s agricultural product exports will need to be of the best quality to compete against products from other nations when entering the New Zealand market, the country’s agriculture minister says.

Tomasi Tunabuna led a week-long “scoping mission” to New Zealand last month, where he met importers and other high-level stakeholders in Wellington and Auckland.

The visit and discussions focused on what needed to be done to help ensure that top quality is maintained, including looking at the processes and costs.

Tunabuna used the first batch of Fiji pineapple trial export to Auckland around the same time as a step forward in trying to grow the market.

A commercial trial shipment of three tonnes of Ripley Queen pineapples was sent to the New Zealand market on 5 November, after going through stringent biosecurity measures.

“The shipment passed all stringent biosecurity and quality requirements set by New Zealand authorities, confirming the high standards maintained in local production-from pest management and post-harvest handling to cold-chain systems and packaging,” he said.

“This success story is a testament to the resilience, professionalism, and ingenuity of our agricultural sector.”

Tomasi Tunabuna led a week-long "scoping mission" to New Zealand last month. Photo: Facebook / Fiji Government

New Zealand imports most of its pineapples from countries like the Philippines and Costa Rica, both of which have been granted market access for exports.

Tunabuna said the trial shipment opened doors to expanded market opportunities in New Zealand and beyond. He said it strengthens bilateral trade relations and provides meaningful income opportunities for rural farmers - uplifting communities that depend on agriculture while reinforcing Fiji’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.

He described it as “a symbol of our country’s agricultural ambition and our unwavering commitment to excellence”.

“It represents not only the tireless dedication of our farmers who tend their fields with meticulous care, but also the expertise of our exporters and the strategic leadership of our ministry officials,” he said.

“It speaks volumes about international confidence in Fiji’s ability to deliver premium-quality tropical fruits to discerning markets.”

He said the Ministry of Agriculture would continue to work with local and New Zealand-based stakeholders in improving standards and maintaining them throughout.

Tunabuna met with New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment Nicola Grigg and senior officials of her ministry to discuss strengthened cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions centred on food wastage reduction, climate refinancing, research on Climate-Resilient crop varieties and the PACER Plus Agreement progress, including ongoing work relating to non-tariff measures.

In another meeting with New Zealand’s Minister for Regional Development Shane Jones and senior officials from the Ministry for Primary Industries, they discussed Fiji’s renewed focus on enhancing its horticultural and export capacity.

“We see tremendous opportunity in expanding our presence in the New Zealand market,” Tunabuna said about the discussions.

“Improving our biosecurity systems and building on existing trade frameworks will ensure that Fijian farmers benefit from predictable, safe, and efficient market access.”

He said his delegation focussed on the importance of upgrading biosecurity processes and facilitating wider entry of fresh Fijian produce into New Zealand.

“Our strategic direction is clear-uplift farmer incomes, advance food security, and scale commercial agriculture. Partnerships such as this are crucial for achieving those goals,” he stated.

Fiji’s agricultural products, like taro, cassava, bhindi, bean and taro leaves are sold in some local supermarkets, retail shops and Saturday markets across the North Island of New Zealand.

Other Pacific countries like Samoa and Tonga also export agricultural products to New Zealand.

Samoan taro is generally sold around supermarkets in Auckland and Wellington, while Tongan yam and cassava or manioke are also available at retail shops and supermarkets.

There are also individuals or families that are involved in importing agro products from Fiji, Samoa and Tonga, especially within their own diaspora across New Zealand.

By Iliesa Tora of RNZ