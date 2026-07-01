Grassroots campaign against meth pipes grows into wider call to tackle addiction

Jodie Rameka's grassroots campaign has sparked a nationwide conversation. She says the issue is bigger than meth pipes alone

What began with one woman’s concern about meth pipes being openly displayed in shops has grown into a national conversation about addiction, community safety and whether existing laws are doing enough.

For 25-year-old Whangārei local Jodie Rameka, the campaign didn’t begin with politics. It began with something she had been noticing for years.

“Well, it’s been something that’s been on my mind for a while,” she told Te Ao Māori News.

“I first noticed it when I was at intermediate school. But at that time you only saw meth pipes in one or two stores. Compared to now, where we see them in every single dairy or two-dollar shop in Whangārei.”

The moment that pushed her to act came when she watched a young child point to drug paraphernalia inside a local shop and ask their parents what it was.

“So then the parents had to have that difficult conversation with them,” she said.

“I always thought it was quite out the gate, but no one talks about it. We are all kind of guilty of turning a blind eye as well.”

Rameka admits she questioned whether speaking up would make any difference.

“I’m only one person. Is anyone even going to listen to me?”

A campaign with no plan

There was no organised campaign or advocacy group behind her efforts.

Instead, Rameka wrote letters, visited retailers and later noticed many stores displaying the products without any age restriction signage.

“I thought maybe I can start there,” she said.

“I’ll make some R18 signs, print them, laminate them and offer them to the stores. Whether or not they want to display them is up to them, but at least I’ve offered something to help.”

She later shared her concerns on Facebook.

“Then I kind of just... boom, here we are.”

Although some retailers listened, she says many initially dismissed her concerns.

“It felt like they were expecting me to just move on. I didn’t feel like I was taken seriously.”

But once her campaign gained traction online, she says community support changed the conversation.

“Facebook brought the community together. That’s put more pressure on these businesses.”

‘It’s everywhere’

While public attention has focused on meth pipes, Rameka says they are only a symptom of a much bigger issue.

“If you go to our CBD, businesses are dealing with it. Staff are dealing with it. Customers are afraid to even go into some stores because of how openly people are using.”

“We’ve gone from hearing about drug harm behind closed doors to actually seeing it almost advertised or glorified, with people using openly in public spaces.”

She is also concerned by the way drug paraphernalia is marketed, with brightly coloured scales, resealable bags, canisters and glass pipes often displayed where young people can see them.

Political momentum

Rameka’s campaign reached Parliament this week after Te Ao Māori News questioned party leaders about whether meth pipes should continue to be sold.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he would seek advice on the issue, while Police Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed officials were already reviewing the sale of drug paraphernalia.

“There is a review going on at the moment because people shouldn’t be able to sell meth-related paraphernalia for people to consume meth,” Mitchell said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins also signalled support for considering legislative change.

“If there is a law change required, I am very open to considering that,” he said.

However, the legal picture is more complex.

The Misuse of Drugs (Prohibition of Utensils) Notice 2020 already prohibits the importation, sale and supply of specified drug utensils, including meth pipes.

Despite that, similar products remain widely available, often marketed as decorative glassware or ornaments, raising questions about how the law is interpreted and enforced.

For Rameka, the growing political attention has come as a surprise.

“I didn’t have a plan going into this. It started with a conversation and a letter.”

“I never thought I’d be in the position I am now, where we’re actually seeing the people in those positions able to make change and looking at ways to do that.”

Asked about the response from ministers, her answer was simple.

“In all honesty, it’s about time.”

“It might be too late, some people might think, but I don’t think it’s ever too late. It’s only too late if we don’t do anything about it,” she added.