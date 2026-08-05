Māori-led AI: How artificial intelligence could reshape housing for whānau

Architect James Berghan is exploring how artificial intelligence could support whānau and architects to design homes that better reflect Māori needs and aspirations.

More than 100 AI tools are currently used across the housing sector, covering areas such as home design, construction and the move-in process. However, James Berghan (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri) notes that his team has yet to find any developed by Māori or created specifically for Māori.

His team is now investigating this vacant market to create Māori-led tools for whānau looking to design their own homes.

“There are a whole lot of AI tools, but very few that are developed in Aotearoa for a start and we’ve not yet found any in the Māori space that are Māori-led, or Māori developed,” says Berghan. “So, there is a real need for exploring the potential for a Māori-led tool.”

Data sovereignty and purpose-built homes

Berghan hopes to develop tools covering multiple stages of the housing process, including home design, building plans and pathways to ownership.

A central consideration in this initiative is Māori data sovereignty, ensuring that information entered into an AI platform remains strictly under the control of its users.

“What happens with your own data you might put into a tool?” asks Berghan. “Who owns that data, and does it go to someone else and it’s used? Or, can you retain ownership?”

Berghan believes Māori-led AI tools could also encourage whānau to consider alternatives to standardise, off-the-shelf housing plans.

“Not a lot of new homes are built with a designer; they might just be picked off of a plan, off of a standard plan,” says Berghan. “There’s a lot of potential for an AI tool to kind of open that gateway to architecture and get some bespoke housing, housing that’s more purpose-built for whatever your circumstances are, for whatever your whenua is.”

Making home ownership accessible

Building a home can be expensive, with costs varying depending on its size, specifications and location. Some building companies estimate construction can cost between $500,000 and $750,000, excluding land cost.

Berghan believes that purpose-built AI tools could make designing and owning a home far more accessible for Māori.

“I’d love to see more tools available, and right across the spectrum,” says Berghan. “Whether you’re looking to design your own whare that we’ve got a Māori-led, Māori-governed tool to help you do that. If you’re wanting to look at different ways of owning a home, we’ve got a Māori-led, Māori-governed tool to help you get into that.”