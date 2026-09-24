First-ever Pei Te Hurinui win for Hoani Waititi at Ngā Manu Kōrero

Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi Marae is celebrating a historic first-ever victory in the premier Pei Te Hurinui section at Ngā Manu Kōrero 2026.

Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi Marae is celebrating a historic first-ever victory in the premier Pei Te Hurinui section at Ngā Manu Kōrero 2026, with Rereiao Kahi claiming the top spot.

Established in 1965 as the Korimako Speech Contest to encourage English fluency among senior Māori students, Ngā Manu Kōrero has grown over six decades into Aotearoa’s premier secondary schools’ speech competition.

Renamed in 1987, the national event now encompasses four major divisions—honouring prominent leaders and orators through the Pei Te Hurinui Jones, Rāwhiti Ihaka, Korimako, and Sir Turi Carroll sections.

Today, it stands as a cornerstone of the Māori education calendar, renowned for fostering cultural pride, leadership, and excellence in both te reo Māori and English oratory.

Kahi’s speech encouraged rangatahi to follow in the footsteps of Māori leaders who have made a difference for their people, including Dame Whina Cooper.

“Ko rātou tēnā e whakatauira mai ana i ngā ara e tāea ana e mātou, e kōkiri tonu ai e mātou ki mua.”

A first-time win

Her kaupapa, “E kore tōku pūeru e māku i te pata ua,” highlighted the importance of staying strong through challenges and using the example of those who came before to guide the next generation.

Photo / Te Ao Māori News

She says she’s looking forward to heading home and celebrating the achievement with those who have supported her throughout the journey.

“Ehara tēnei i te mahi takitahi, engari kē he mahi takitini. Nō reira me mihi ka tika ki a rātou, e tau pai ana ngā piropiro i tēnei wā.”

And according to Te Hira Paenga, principal of the kura, the whole community is proud of her achievement and that of the other tauira from Hoani Waititi who qualified for Ngā Manu Kōrero.

“Ko Hoani Waititi tērā i whai wāhi ki ngā wāhanga e 4 ka mutu i maringanui ki ngā taumata ikeike e tohu ana i tō rātou pakari kia tū hei Raukura mō te iwi Māori.”

Photo / Te Ao Māori News

Ngā Manu Kōrero 2026

The competition gives tauira from across the country a chance to share their ideas and perspectives through prepared speeches and whaikōrero.

The winners across the 2026 Manu Kōrero competition included Tangiata Teinakore-Huaki from Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa in the Rāwhiti Ihaka category, Kura-Mātakitaki Stevens from John McGlashan College in the Korimako category, and Arihia Philips from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe in the Tā Turi Kara category.

Photo / Te Ao Māori News

Headed to Waikato

Now, the focus turns south, with Waikato set to host Ngā Manu Kōrero in 2028. The rohe will take over the manaaki of the competition, bringing tauira, kaiako, whānau and supporters from across the motu together for another celebration of te reo Māori.

It also continues a long-standing tradition of Ngā Manu Kōrero moving between different rohe, giving communities around the country the opportunity to play a part in the kaupapa.