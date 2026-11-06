Whakatau 2026: A guide to election night coverage

Election day is finally upon us, with voters across the motu having until 7pm tonight to cast their votes in the 2026 General Election.

Results will gradually come in throughout the night, with Te Ao Māori News bringing you live updates on our website as the votes are counted.

Whakaata Māori, alongside our Māori media partners, will bring you comprehensive live broadcast coverage of the races that matter most to Māori communities across the motu, keeping you up to date with the latest results, reactions and developments.

You can catch the coverage on Whakaata Māori, Māori+, Māori+ TikTok, and the Te Ao Māori News website, Facebook and YouTube channels.

Whakatau 2026: Election Night Special will air live from 7pm until late, delivering real-time results, expert analysis and on-the-ground reporting from all seven Māori electorates and party headquarters.

Hosted by Maiki Sherman and Julian Wilcox, the programme will also feature Tamati Rimene-Sproat, who will lead the results and data coverage, breaking down the numbers as they come in through real-time graphics, vote tracking and emerging trends.

Reporters from Te Ao Māori News and regional Māori media providers including Tahu News, Tuia, Aukaha, Taiuru, Taioro, Pūkaea, TVNZ and The Post will contribute to the coverage, bringing audiences the latest developments from across the country.

Where our team is

National Party HQ: Ripeka Timutimu.

Labour Party HQ: Talisa Kupenga.

New Zealand First HQ: Tini Molyneux.

Green Party HQ: Marena Mane.

ACT Party HQ: Jess Tyson.

Te Pāti Māori HQ: Te Okiwa McLean.

The Opportunities Party (TOP) HQ: Heeni Brown.

Te Tai Tokerau: Harata Brown, Raniera Harrison, and Te Mahurangi Teinakore.

Tāmaki Makaurau: Māni Dunlop.

Hauraki-Waikato: Riria Dalton-Reedy, Waimanea Nuri, and Kereama Wright.

Waiariki: Te Okiwa McLean and Maioha Panapa.

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti: Matai Smith and Rahia Timutimu.

Te Tai Hauāuru: Phoenix Manley-Green and Alana Broughton.

Te Tai Tonga: Shakayla Andrews-Alapaki and Hora-Kairangi Nicholas.