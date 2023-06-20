All Whites game abandoned after racial abuse alleged - VIDEO

Video / Photo / Sky Sport

The All Whites' game against Qatar in Austria has been called off at halftime after the kiwi side refused to go back on the field, saying one of their players had been racially abused.

"Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half by a Qatari player." New Zealand Football wrote on social media post match.

They said since no action was taken, the team decided not to come out for the second half.

Boxall is of NZ, Samoan descent.

All Whites captain Joe Bell spent several minutes arguing with the referee, and there was some on field comotion with the Kiwis and Qataris trading further jibes.

At the time of the game was abandoned the All Whites were winning 1-0 after Marko Stamenic scored early in the game.

According to Qatar coach Carlos Queiroz, "Apparently two players on the pitch they exchanged words... the New Zealand players decided to support their teammate just as our team decided to support our player." He said this during a Sky TV broadcast.

"It's just an argument between two players and this is a new chapter in football which nobody can understand." he added.

"I think this case will be under the observation of FIFA for sure."

A few days ago in Barcelona, FIFA president Gianni Infantino decried racism in the sport.

"It's very important not just to talk about racism and discrimination, but to take action in a decisive and convincing manner - zero tolerance."

He emphasized that match officials must stop a game when players face abuse.

"There is no football if there is racism! So let's stop the games." Infantino stressed the need for action at all levels, including national competitions, and expressed determination to fight racism in football until the end.

At around the same time as the Qatar, All Whites match was called off, a Republic of Ireland U21 match abandoned following alleged racist remark made by a Kuwait player.

The Football Association of Ireland posted on Twitter: "The FAI regrets to announce that today's U21 international against Kuwait has been abandoned after a racist remark was made by a Kuwaiti player towards one of our substitutes.

"The FAI does not tolerate any racism towards any of our players or staff and will be reporting this serious matter to FIFA and UEFA."

The latest protests come after a match between the US and Mexico was called off last week due to homophobic chants being directed at an American player.