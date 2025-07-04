Fish head giveaway draws crowds, offers support to struggling whānau

What some might discard, others see as treasure.

The Kai Ika Project, a community-led initiative, is making sure no part of the fish goes to waste and whānau in need benefit as a result.

Every Wednesday and Friday, long lines of cars stretch through a park in Māngere, as whānau queue for free fish heads and frames.

The demand is high, and for many punters, this regular food support offers real relief from the pinch that they feel at the supermarket checkout.

The project is a collaboration between the Outboard Boating Club of Auckland, Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae, LegaSea, and the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council. Since launching in 2016, it has grown significantly, both in reach and in impact.

Project lead Carlos Hotene says the demand has grown so much that they had to shift the operation from the marae to a nearby park to accommodate the long lines of vehicles.

“You see in these long lines, you get a lot of people, they respect the fish. They know how to eat it properly,” he says.

Fish heads, frames, and offal that would otherwise be discarded are now collected, stored, and distributed as part of the project.

Tiakina te taiao

He kaupapa tēnei e aro ana ki te tiaki i te taiao. Ko tā ngā kaiwhakahaere, he whakaako i te marea ki ngā hua o tā te tangata whakamahi i ngā wāhanga katoa ika hei kai. Ka mutu, he koanga ngākau tēnei koha ki te hunga e rata ana ki ēnei momo kai.

E ai ki ngā kaiwhakahaere, ko ngā apataki o tēnei kaupapa koha kai nō ngā kokonga katoa o Tāmaki Makaurau. I ētahi wā, ke eke pahi ētahi kia tae pai atu ki Māngere kia whakawhiwhia ki ngā ika nei.

Ko te nuinga o te hunga ka whai wāhi atu ki tēnei kaupapa, he kaumātua, he kuia. Ko ētahi atu, ko te hunga e whiwhi ana i ngā pūtea moroiti.

Photo / File / Whakaata Māori

Kinleith Ngātamariki, a local Māngere resident, says the project has been a huge help in getting by week to week.

“I only live off 170 dollars a week. I am on the sickness benefit and it’s very difficult,” he says.

As the cost of living continues to rise, grassroots projects like Kai Ika are not only feeding people but also championing sustainability, a commitment shared by those involved.