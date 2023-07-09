'Cutting edge' Māori designed panels set for installation at new Karanga-a-Hape train station

The panels designed by Māori artist Reuben Kirkwood will be installed at the CRL's new Karanga-a-Hape station. Photo / City Rail Link

Cutting edge Māori designed Atua (deity) panels are being readied for installation at the City Rail Link's new Karanga-a-Hape station in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Designed by artist Reuben Kirkwood (Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki), the nine-metre tall concrete panels are a marvel of Kiwi ingenuity.

"[T]he panels are at the cutting edge of what is possible with concrete, utilising the same technology used for the foils on New Zealand’s America’s Cup boats," City Rail Link said this week.

A panel soon after it was cured. Photo / City Rail Link

They will be installed at the station's Mercury Lane entrance in the next two months.

City Rail Link says the panels are part of the homage the new stations are paying to "our city's unique heritage and history, referencing both physical and spiritual elements",