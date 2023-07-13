National

Most popular Māori baby names for 2022

6 days ago • By Kelvin McDonald
The top 20 Māori baby names for 2022 have been released in time for Matariki.

The two most popular names were Aroha/Te Aroha for kōtiro and Ariki/Te Ariki/Teariki for tama, according to Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs, which usually releases its list in January but has now switched to Matariki.

Other favourites for baby girls include Aria, Anahera and Maia, while Nikau, Manaia and Kai are popular choices for boys.

In 2021, the top pick for kōtiro was Mia and for tama was Nikau.

Top 10 Māori baby names for 2022

No.         Girls                             Boys

1             Aroha/Te Aroha             Ariki/Te Ariki/Teariki

2             Aria                             Nikau

3             Anahera                       Wiremu

4             Maia                            Rawiri

5             Moana                         Mikaere

6             Kaia                            Manaia

7             Manaia                        Kai

8             Atarangi/Te Atarangi     Manaaki

9             Ataahua                      Kahurangi

10            Marama                      Koa