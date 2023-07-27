Couple’s adorable proposal at Lizzo concert

Safe to say one Kiwi couple is feeling good as hell after Lizzo’s Auckland show last night.

It might have been the four-time Grammy winner’s time to shine at Spark Arena but her spotlight was easily stolen when an Australian man got down on one knee and proposed to his boyfriend.

While using a 15-minute music break to chat to fans about their signs, themed outfits and even a printout of a tweet where someone proved they had been supporting the Truth Hurts singer for over eight years, Lizzo - real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson - came across two fans who would prove to be very special.

Gaining the singer’s attention in his eye-catching silver jacket, she had one of her team hand crowd member, Michael Kay a microphone asking, “What’s happening” when she noticed he was desperately trying to get her attention.

“My name is Michael and I’m here from Perth Australia,” he said, “I saw you on your first show baby, I’m here for your last show.” The smitten Rumour singer replied “Period” before adding that Michael is such a special name in her life.

With the help of Lizzo and almost 12,000 Kiwis, Michael Kay proposed to his boyfriend of two years, Bryn Monk. (Supplied)

She continued to ask the Aussie man, “What’s the story?” promoting an incredibly special moment to occur.

“So, I have a man who lives in Auckland and I said well I’m going to come to the special tour with you” he explained that he and his partner have been doing long distance for a while and since they both love the singer, they saw the opportunity to go to the show together and took it.

The 35-year-old went on to ask where his partner was as he wasn’t beside Kay. Appearing slightly shy, Kay’s partner, Bryn Monk, soon emerged from the crowd to join him before Kay revealed to Lizzo and the crowd, he had a ring.

Quickly catching on, the record-breaking artist held her hand to her head saying “Wait, what” as she and the almost 12,000 other people in the crowd eagerly waited to see what would happen next, “oh, okay, take the microphone and say what you gotta [sic] say, baby!”

As the cameras in the crowd pointed towards the adorable couple, Kay got down on one knee, “Bryn,” he said while Monk looked utterly bewildered, “Okay, Bryn Dell Willis Monk,” he said taking a deep breath, “thank you for being the best friend that I’ve had for the last two years.”

As if realising what a monumental moment it was, Kay turned to Lizzo admitting, “I don’t know how the f**k to do this,” before another man in the crowd enthusiastically told him to get down on one knee.

Lizzo had all the crowd's eyes on the lucky couple. (Supplied)

Continuing his heartfelt plea, Kay said, “I had a sign that said ‘I love you b**ch and I love you Bryn?’” quickly adding, “Will you be my husband because everybody’s gay, and we’re gay, and I love you, and I want to have you for the rest of my life.”

As Kay presented a ring to his shocked-looking partner, the crowd immediately erupted into screams and cheers before the woman who bought them all together said, “Give him the microphone! What’s he gonna [sic] say? Give him the microphone!”

An ecstatically overwhelmed looking Monk took the microphone, looked at Lizzo, looked at a grinning Kay and stuttered through a grin, “I-I do”.

Kay immediately jumped up and embraced his new fiancé before the two shared a kiss and a tender hug causing the entire arena to celebrate and cheer. A sense of unity and love had overtaken the Auckland venue.

“This song is dedicated to you two,” Lizzo said as her hit tune I Love You B**ch began playing, “this is your first dance,” she grinned going on to play a touching rendition of the song to the lovebirds.

The moment has already been uploaded to social media platforms including TikTok with one person posting a video of the adorable moment writing, “Congratulations to this couple who got engaged at Lizzo’s Auckland Special Tour show! Hope you get to collect all the footage people took!”

Another said, “The best night ever. Congratulations to the most gorgeous couple,” with a third video dubbing the moment the “cutest proposal”.

Overall, it was a fitting end for the final arena show of Lizzo’s first-ever arena tour - The Special Tour.

