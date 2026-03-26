Iconic waiata, Pō Atarau, by Turakina Māori Girls’ Choir, features in Ryan Gosling Blockbuster

For those heading to the movies in Aotearoa, audiences may be surprised to hear a familiar waiata woven into a major Hollywood release.

A 1976 recording of Pō Atarau by the Tūrakina Girls’ College choir features in Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, and plays during a pivotal farewell scene near the end of the film.

The distributer Vikings Sevenseas says the version was recorded by the school’s choir in 1976 and reappeared on the album Kia Ora, believed to have been released around 1988, and then later online in 2011.

It has now been included on the film’s official Spotify and Apple Music playlists, introducing the waiata to a global audience.

Former student and last principal of the college, Terehia Channings, says hearing the recording in such a major production was both unexpected and deeply moving.

“I was so surprised, but in a really good way. I was so happy to hear the singing voice of Tūrakina, even though the school has closed. The songs of the girls who recorded that waiata are still being heard.” Channings said.

She says the moment carries particular weight given the school’s closure in 2015.

“Even though Tūrakina has closed, it lives on through the songs and through the old girls. The name of Tūrakina is still being spoken and we are still carrying the values we were taught. That’s what makes me happy.”

Channings says the use of Pō Atarau, a well-known farewell song, adds to the significance of the scene.

“It’s a goodbye song, that’s what makes it so fitting. And to have our version chosen for such a big film, with someone like Ryan Gosling, shows te reo Māori has reached that level on the world stage.”

Filmmaker, Te Waiarangi Ratana, says the placement of the waiata in the film is both powerful and respectful.

“It comes in at a really poignant moment where two characters are saying goodbye, and it’s used with such care and reverence.”

Ratana says his initial reaction was one of surprise.

“When you hear it, your instinct is to go, what the hell, is that a Māori song? You almost feel like you should be angry. But that all washes away because of how well it’s used.”

He says the decision to use an original recording, rather than a reworked version, was key.

“It’s not like they’re taking anything from us. It’s an original recording and that makes it feel respectful and right. It invites discovery in a really organic way.”

Ratana believes the impact of the moment will extend beyond the film itself.

“People from all over the world are already saying they’ve come across the song because of the movie. It’s going to set people on a path of discovery, and that can only be a good thing for Māori.”

He says the scene also highlights a broader message about connection.

“Language doesn’t need to be a barrier. What matters is that people find a way to understand each other, and the song lands right at that point in the film.”

Music supervisor for Project Hail Mary, Kier Lehman told Te Ao News the song stood out during the process of building a global soundtrack for the film.

“I was searching for goodbye songs from different cultures and came across Pō Atarau. I knew it was special because it conveyed the feeling of saying goodbye even if you didn’t understand the lyrics.”

He says the Tūrakina Girls’ College version ultimately felt like the perfect fit.

“When I played it for the directors, they got goosebumps and were instantly sold. It became a standout moment and captured what we wanted to achieve, highlighting the richness of global music and a shared human experience.” he said.

Pō Atarau, also known as Now is the Hour, dates back to the early 20th century and is widely associated with farewells, including the departure of Māori troops during the First World War.

It is widely attributed to Erima Maewa Kaihau of Ngāti Te Ata, who is credited with composing the lyrics and melody in the early 20th century, though its origins have been debated.

It has since been recorded by a range of artists and choirs in Aotearoa and internationally, with versions by St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College, Connie Francis and Deane Waretini among the most well known.