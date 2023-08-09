‘They end up coming back home’'-deputy police commissioner on Queensland police recruiting campaign

New Zealand could lose a large number of Māori police officers to Australia.

Queensland police are offering a lucrative package to entice police to the sunshine state. It includes a $20,000 relocation bonus, a fast track to a higher salary, and 300 days of sunshine a year.

However, NZ Police deputy commissioner Wally Haumaha says that from his 40 years of experience, the leap of faith across the ditch for New Zealand officers is often short-lived.

“Many of our whānau who do go offshore in other jurisdictions, particularly in Australia - They get mokemoke (homesick) for whānau and end coming back to the NZ Police as rejoins.”

Missy Pupuhi spent 12 years as a police officer in the Waikato, earning $88,000 in her final year, but after her first year in the Queensland Police Service, she received A$116,000 in total remuneration. “So I stayed,” she says.

“With the state of the economy now, people need more money so that’s a good incentive, and if you come over on a ‘pacy course’ it’s negotiated pay points so, depending on where you start, that will be good, it will really help you out.”

With 13.5% of the NZ Police staff Māori, Haumaha says the benefits of policing in Aotearoa reach far beyond the competitive pay rates that the Queensland Police Service offers.

“They can only go home to their hometown for two years before they have to return to the centre, so they can’t stay in one place for more than two years.

“Officers in this country can go home to their hometown to police. The advantages of that is that they know their people and their community and they can get much better support.”

However, Haumaha admits that for new officers wanting some sunshine and a different environment, it could be a viable option.