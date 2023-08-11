Trans-Tasman men’s netball returns to the spotlight

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -Nick Grimmer of New Zealand lunges for the ball during the Mens Trans Tasman Cup match on October 19, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Darrian Traynor/Getty Images (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

After a successful series last year, won by Australia in a thrilling 2-1 series, the two teams will go head to head once again alongside October’s Constellation Cup.

The men’s three-match Trans-Tasman Cup will be played as curtain raisers for the 2023 Constellation Cup between the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds, beginning on October 12 in Melbourne followed by a match in Brisbane three days later.

The two teams then head to Spark Arena in Auckland on October 23.

NZ Men’s and Mixed Netball Association president, Junior Tana said they were excited to see the return of the Trans-Tasman Cup against their biggest rivals.

”Australia are always our greatest hoa kakari [rival] and we are pleased to continue working with Netball NZ to bring these matches to netball fans,” he said.

”Being able to showcase the men’s game on the international stage is a privilege and we’re looking forward to continue building on the last few years of amazing netball.”

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the matches between the NZ Men and Australian Men had become a popular series for the sport.

”It’s wonderful to continue to support showcasing our country’s top male players on the biggest stage and we can’t wait to see their amazing skills on court as part of the Constellation Cup between the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds,” she said.