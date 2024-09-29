Silver Ferns have a ‘changed vibe’ for first test against England Roses

It’s game day for the Silver Ferns who take on the England Roses at Trusts Arena in West Auckland on Sunday evening.

The opening game is the first in a three-test series - which also includes tests in Porirua and Invercargill - for the Taini Jamison Trophy, which honours the legendary first Māori coach of the Silver Ferns, who was inducted into the netball hall of fame in February.

England comes into the series off the back of an upset 61-59 win over the world champion Diamonds in game two in Sydney last week. Australia won the series 2-1.

The Silver Ferns last played in January in England, narrowly losing 58-57 to the Roses to miss a place in the Nations Cup final won by Australia. Their third-place win over Uganda 67-57 is the team’s last test outing.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua has named a relatively new look 13-member squad that has “changed the vibe”, she told RNZ.

The team includes debutantes Parris Mason (Ngāti Kahungunu) and Claire O’Brien, as well as recalled midcourter Kimiora Poi (Ngāti Porou) who last played for the Silver Ferns in 2021 and Erena Mikaere who is in for injured defender Phoenix Karaka.

36-year-old Mikaere’s sole cap was in 2019.

“What a good story. She never thought that she would be here so she’s working hard,” Dame Noeline told RNZ.

The coach wants her team to “play to win” against England.

“We are nice people, very humble, but once we step over, we’ve got to go into that space of just getting out there - ripping it and being more aggressive on the ball.”

The Silver Ferns hold a 93 win, 17 loss and two draw record against England in 112 previous meetings.

Tonight’s test between the Silver Ferns and the England Roses is at 7.30pm. The game is free to air on Sky Open (Freeview channel 15).

Silver Ferns squad for Taini Jamison Trophy series

Karin Burger, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jackson, Erena Mikaere (for injured Phoenix Karaka), Parris Mason, Grace Nweke, Claire O’Brien, Kimiora Poi, Whitney Souness, Amelia Walmsley, Maia Wilson.