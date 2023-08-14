Forestry pressures lead to downturn for Te Taitokerau forests

Tai Tokerau Māori Forests is considering the cost of falling prices for export logs, potential changes to the emissions trading scheme, and a labour shortage.

There are around 4,400 hectares of Māori pine in Northland, with the price of logs having dropped by 21% over the last year because of the economic downturn in China.

The price of an unprocessed log went from $130 to $113, and that drop has caused some in the industry to lose their jobs.

Ernest Morton, the Taitokerau Māori Forest Inc. chairman, says forestry has always been a good earner for Māori in the North, but changing times are beginning to hit hard.

“There are 20 contractors without work at this time. Some of them have gone into liquidation.”

“If we invest in the forestry industry, you will see direct benefits for the health of our whānau.”

And it’s not just current prices for logs that are a significant issue for the industry.

This year, Māori forestry group Ngā Pou ā Tāne went to the United Nations in an attempt to overturn changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme, potentially wiping billions from the pockets of Māori. Iwi in Northland stand to lose over $750 million.

Morton says that’s causing iwi to reevaluate land usage.

“How are we supposed to make a living from planting trees? We are thinking that maybe we should put off this year’s planting season.”

Ngati Hine Forestry Trust chair Pita Tipene says the government needs to pay attention to the concerns of iwi.

“Families are struggling because of the lack of jobs as a result of the weak price of logs going overseas.”

“The solution is in the hands of landowners. The Government must support those landowners.”















