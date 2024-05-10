Mike McRoberts calls new job ‘an opportunity to shape the narrative’

Weeks after announcing he would step aside from TV news presenting, Mike McRoberts has taken on a new role at business-focused digital news outlet the National Business Review (NBR).

McRoberts will join NBR as Te Ao Māori Editor, in which the service said he would “spearhead the development of content that dives deep into the dynamics of the Māori economy and the vibrant stories of Māori communities”.

McRoberts said the new role was “an opportunity to shape the narrative around key developments within the Māori economy and to ensure these stories receive the national attention they deserve.”

Born to a Ngāti Kahungunu father and a Pākehā mother, McRoberts was raised with little connection to Māori culture and once said he experienced anxiety just saying “kia ora” at the top of the news.

He chronicled his journey to explore that side of himself in a 2022 documentary, entitled Kia Ora, Good Evening. In 2023, he undertook an immersion programme in te reo.

“The Māori economy is an area we have been working on for years and we are now set to move into our next phase with Mike concentrating on all aspects of this area,” said NBR’s editor-in-chief-of-strategy Grant Walker.

“Mike’s excitement and mana can only enhance our knowledge and understanding of what is set to become a $100 billion economy by 2030.”

McRoberts has been co-anchor of Three’s flagship 6pm news bulletin since 2005, alongside first Hilary Barry, then Samantha Hayes.

In April, Three owner Warner Bros Discovery NZ (WBD) confirmed it would shutter the entire Newshub operation as of July 5 this year, citing lack of advertising funds.

A week later, Stuff announced it would produce a new show to replace the 6pm bulletin, but McRoberts said Newshub’s final show would be his last as a presenter.

Hayes will front the new show, which launches on July 6.

- Stuff