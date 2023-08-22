First Polynesian star for The Bodyguard Musical UK

Emily Williams will play Rachel Marron in the Bodyguard the Musical UK

From “Rewa-hard”(Manurewa) to the international stage, the daughter of Samoa and Fiji will be the first Polynesian to have a top role in a popular musical.

The Bodyguard Musical UK follows ex-Secret Service agent Frank Farmer, hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron.

Initially played by Whitney Houston in the 1992 film, Rachel is now portrayed by former Australian Idol runner-up Emily Williams.

“All these opportunities that had been given to me years before, I feel like it had all just been leading up to something like this,” she says.

I obviously broke down in tears, and was like “Are you sure?” and I just kept asking ‘Is this a prank?’ I kept telling my manager ‘this is a prank’ and he was ‘like no girl, they want you’,” Williams says.

Emily Williams took part in the 3rd season of Australia Idol in 2006

In 2017 Williams sang in the Australian version of the musical and, at 50 this year, she didn’t think Broadway was next on her agenda.

The mother of one recognises the influence she will have on Pacific youth wanting to pursue a career in performing arts.

“I understand the magnitude of what I’m doing and I understand the people that I am representing.

Our people (Pacific) don’t get these kinds of opportunities,. This is bigger than Australia and Aotearoa. I had to really look that in the eye and be like ok, this is what I’m doing,” she says.

Williams bears the traditional Samoan Tatau (tattoo) markings of the “malu lima” on her hands.

Its meaning is to protect and shelter family and protect the knowledge of the culture and show generations beyond themselves.

She will not be showing her ink on stage, however, as the character from the original story does not have any art on her canvas (body).

The Malu Lima are cultural markings in Samoan culture passed down from generation to generation.

“I went to the Tina Turner concert in the UK, walked around and you don’t see us anywhere.

“So, to walk around with these (malu lima), I wish I had them on my face,” she says.

Williams is currently in London rehearsing for the upcoming musical. She will begin her first show as Rachel Marron in Liverpool in September.

Still adapting to the change in timezone from her home in Melbourne, she said that’s not the struggle, it’s not having access to her island soul food.

“I can’t believe I’m so unfit, it’s all the taro and pisupo (corned beef) that I was eating before I got here. I didn’t know I was going to do this, so I was eating like normal.

“Before I left home, I even asked if I can bring some keke pua’a (Pork buns) over here to the UK,” she says.

