Alleged Ponsonby killer found dead in Taupō, victim could be named today

The man accused of the Sunday night Ponsonby shooting which left one person dead has himself been found dead in the Taupō area, police confirmed this morning.

It’s believed 31-year-old Hone Kay-Selwyn, pictured above, was found dead in the Broadlands area of the Taupō district yesterday.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB, says the death is being treated as “unexplained.”

“While a post-mortem examination is yet to be completed, it is believed the deceased is the man sought by Police in relation to the homicide investigation.”

Police at the scene on Ponsonby Road, on Sunday, 5 May 2024. Photo: Finn Blackwell

Police said the investigation team was already on its way to Taupō to make inquiries when officers were advised an “associate” found him at the Broadlands property.

At this stage, Police were unable to provide a timeline of the alleged killer’s travel from Auckland to Taupō.

Police also said Kay-Selwyn was a member of the Killer Beez gang, but said no connection between Kay-Selwyn and the person he stood accused of killing in Ponsonby had been established.

While Police investigate his death, his body is still at the Broadlands property where an “associate” discovered it.

This morning, Newshub reported this image of a property in the Taupō District, believed to be to be where Kay-Selwyn’s body was found.

A police car at the scene where Kay Selwyn's body was found. Credit: Newshub

Speaking to media this morning, Detective Inspector Barry said Police are not seeking anyone else in connection.

“Police have notified the victim’s family of these developments, and we have been in touch with the family of the man sought.”

He also extended the same support to Kay-Selwyn’s whānau, and believed Police would be in a position to name the victim of Sunday night’s Ponsonby shooting later today.











