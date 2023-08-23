Invercargill Museum adopts new bilingual name

Te reo name for Southland Museum was gifted in 2021 but has now been voted on ahead of a new building being erected to house the organisation's collections. (RNZ File)

After nearly thirty minutes of deliberation, Invercargill’s museum has officially embraced its new bilingual moniker, “Te Unua Museum of Southland”. The alternative name considered was “Te Unua Southland Museum”.

Cr Ian Pottinger supported the selected name, emphasizing the importance of promptly creating a distinctive brand or logo akin to Te Papa’s thumb print emblem. “You’ve got to get it right the first time... It will give the project some real identity. You can even wear the T-shirt if we get something done like this,” he stated.

Te Unua is a reference to double hulled voyaging waka as a reflection of several dualities – mana whenua and tauiwi, arts and museum, coast and urban, Aotearoa and the world, according to Mana whenua representative, Evelyn Cook.

The te reo name was gifted in 2021, but the museum has remained shut since 2018 due to earthquake concerns. Cook said her runaka had given their nod to the order of the name, and expressed relief, saying, “The thing that we are happiest about is we have come to a place where Te Unua is no longer the target, and we are now looking at what the English version is and deciding on that.”

In addition to the naming decision, the council approved the museum’s new 3728sqm concept design along with a budget hike for construction by $6,009,682. Mayor Nobby Clark said the increase was “not an inappropriate amount”. He added, “An increase in budget does not mean an increase in rates or potentially an increase in our debt levels in council either; we have other options available”

The council has directed the museum staff to advance to the subsequent design phase and provide updates for a workshop scheduled for November 28, with the final design approval expected on December 19.

The opening date is expected around 2026.