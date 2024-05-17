Māori population grows to 904,100

Thousands of people gathered to Waitangi in celebration

The Māori population in Aotearoa has grown slightly to 904,100, the latest Stats NZ data shows.

The figure - a provisional estimate as of December 2023 - was a 1.5 per cent increase on the December 2022 figure.

Stats NZ said the Māori population grew by 12,900, of which 12,600 was a natural increase (births minus deaths).

The remaining 300 was due to migration and inter-ethnic mobility - those changing their ethnic identification to include Māori.

Of the 904,100, there were slightly more wāhine Māori, with 453,800 wāhine to 450,300 tānē.

The total New Zealand population numbers 5.27 million, meaning Māori make up about 17 per cent of the total population.

Stats NZ population estimates are currently based on the 2018 Census until the results of the 2023 Census become available.

The first release of 2023 Census data will be on May 29.

- NZ Herald