Wahine Māori takes council to court over removal of trees on Ōtāhūhu / Mt Richmond

A Maori woman is taking the Tupuna Maunga Authority and Auckland Council to the High Court. Shirley Waru (Te Rarawa) wants a judicial review of their plans to remove exotic trees from Mt Richmond.

“There’s a resource consent for 278 trees to be felled which has already been approved,” she says.

“Two weeks ago we had 60 more trees taken out, and we’ve had numerous more trees taken out because apparently they are dangerous.”

Waru has been walking the maunga almost every morning for the past 30 years and says that although the trees are non-native, they are home to hundreds of native birds that live on Mt Richmond.

“I don’t know where the birds will go if they lose this habitat where they roost, they eat, and nest. What people don’t realise is that the Tupuna Maunga Authority is not planting where it is felling. So it’s clear-felling all of the exotic trees but it’s not putting plants back where those trees are felled.”

‘Unsafe trees and pest species’

Asked for comment, the Tūpuna Maunga Authority instead supplied a press release dated July 26.

It said: “Due to health and safety requirements and in line with the restoration vegetation outlined in the IMP up to 60 trees will be removed in July 2023. This includes unsafe trees and species listed on the Regional Pest Management Plan. No existing native trees will be removed. Several species of non-native trees will also be retained as part of this project. The number of trees to be removed includes about 30 Camellia bushes. This work will also enable future work to take place, such as new tracks and sports fields.”

“The work recognises that Ōtāhūhu / Mt Richmond is a wāhi tapu – a site of immense cultural and spiritual significance to Mana Whenua. It was a prominent Māori pā (fortified settlement), and remnants of pā terraces and middens still exist here. Future tree removals will occur at a later stage.”

Legal fundraiser

Te Ao Māori News has again asked the authority for comment on the current situation.

Auckland Council was asked for comment and declined on the grounds that it was before the courts.

Waru says removing the trees goes against core Māori cultural values. She’s now started an online fundraiser to cover legal costs. Her goal is to raise $30,000.

“It’s embarrassing for me to have to ask my community to help us fund this because people just don’t have a lot of money here.”