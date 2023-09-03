Tāme Iti to star in Celebrity Treasure Island

Tāme Iti will star in this year's Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / TVNZ

Tāme Iti has been revealed as a cast member of this year’s Celebrity Treasure Island.

The 71-year-old will join a cast of 18 Kiwi celebrities attempting to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Iti, who is Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Hauā and Te Arawa, has chosen to raise funds for a project that is “dear to my heart” - Mike King’s I Am Hope charity.

Iti joked that the challenge could be a great way to get in shape, a Stuff report said.

“The human body can handle just drinking water for a long time, you know and just sustain that. We’ve already got a lot of energy in our stomach, and maybe it’s time to lose weight.

“Take a few kg off,” he said.

He told the NZ Herald he is a solid support on the show and enjoys the everyday mystery.

“I give advice, but mainly I’m a backbone, so I can add something to it.”

“I really like it, because even coming to this place was a mystery in itself, so every day is something new.”

The cast includes Māori entertainers - actors Blair Strang, Miriama Smith (Te Arawa) and Turia Schmidt-Peke (Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Hauā, Hāmoa), comedian Courtney Dawson (Ngāti Kurī, Waikato-Tainui) and presenter Jordan Vandermade (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāi Te Rangi).



