Waiariki iwi’s aquaculture venture gets ‘transformational’ investment boost

An eastern Bay of Plenty iwi’s sustainable aquaculture project has received a $600,000 investment boost that will have “transformational benefits” beyond aquaculture, the iwi says.

Ngā Iwi i Te Rohe o Te Waiariki (NIOW) has secured the additional $600,000 from the Ministry for Primary Industries to take its large-scale aquaculture project to the next stage.

The project, led by Te Arawa Fisheries on behalf of NIOW, will explore how to build on thriving aquaculture industries and create high-value jobs in the eastern Bay of Plenty, the iwi said on Thursday.

It aims to produce two investment-ready proposals to enable NIOW to partner with iwi and other investors to pursue aquaculture ventures.

“This investment reinforces the major opportunities aquaculture presents for the region, and enables us to meet the growing demand for locally sourced kaimoana,” NIOW chair Chris Karamea Insley said.

Iwi representatives will take part in Te Haerenga Ahumoana 2023, an exclusive four-day aquaculture tour providing a deep dive into Aotearoa’s aquaculture industry.

“These representatives will have the opportunity to observe international-standard aquaculture operations first-hand, and take that knowledge back to their iwi, hapū, marae and whānau,” Insley said.

“Exposing our people to global best practices equips iwi with the knowledge and networks to lead this mahi locally while empowering iwi to make sustainable choices that shape both our industry and communities for generations.

“Additionally, this project will provide iwi with valuable knowledge and insights as we progress through the aquaculture settlements within our rohe.”

Insley said the additional funding and overarching project promises “transformational benefits” beyond aquaculture by developing models of sustainable best practices that can be applied across various Māori enterprises.