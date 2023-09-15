Fijian youngster feels more confident in Te Reo Māori

In a testament to the power of cultural immersion, 14-year-old Usaia Rhodes has become fluent in three languages: Fijian, English, and Te Reo Māori.

Usaia’s journey began at the age of two when his mother, Evelyn, decided her son should learn Te Reo Māori since they were living in Aotearoa.

Little did she know that this decision would propel him into linguistic excellence.

Usaia’s educational voyage continued, with full immersion in te reo Māori schooling at Newton Central School in Auckland, thanks to the Te Uru Karaka programme.

He transitioned through the educational system and is now a student at Mt Albert Grammar School, leaving schoolmates in awe of his linguistic skills.

In his own words, Usaia introduced himself and shared his pepehā mixing both his cultures,” saying, “Tēnā koutou katoa ko Usaia Rhodes tōku ingoa. Ko Wainibuka te awa, Ko Lutu te maunga, Ko Davetalevu te wharenui, Ko Naitasiri te iwi. Ko Evelyn tōku Māmā, ko Akuila tōku Pāpā. Vinaka Vakalevu. (Greetings to you all, my name is Usaia Rhodes. Wainibuka is my river, Lutu is my mountain, and Davetalevu is my meeting house. My Mum is Evelyn, Akuila is my Father. Thank you very much) "

Loves kapa haka

Despite his mastery of te reo Māori, he admits that people often find it difficult to believe that a Fijian youngster can be fluent in the language.

“Most of the time people are confused and reckon I’m lying to them.” he chuckled.

Usaia’s journey was further enhanced during his two-year stint at Pasadena Intermediate School’s Rumaki, where he had the privilege of learning from teacher Matua Donovan Farnham.

Donovan commended Usaia’s deep connection to Māori culture and language, saying, “You would not know that this boy is really from Fiji.

“.He has the heart of a Māori, he was immersed in the language and the culture, and it’s as if this boy is really Māori.”

Usaia’s passion for Māori culture extends to kapa haka, and he aspires to one day lead his school group in showcasing their talents.

While Usaia is staunch in his commitment to Te Ao Māori, he remains loyal to his Fijian roots.

He says when it comes to international sports, he wants to represent Fiji on the global stage.