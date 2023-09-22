Reo Māori scholar Sir Patu Wahanga Hohepa dies aged 87

Dr Patu Wahanga Hohepa (Te Mahurehure, Ngāpuhi, Te Atiawa), known for championing te reo Māori, died peacefully today at his home in Waimā, Hokianga.

He was 87 years old.

Tā Patu was recognised in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours, being made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori culture and education.

Earlier he was a professor of Māori language at the University of Auckland and was the first to advocate for a marae at the university.

Tā Patu was also the first Māori dux at Northland College, a Ngāpuhi orataor, genealogist, renowned teacher and scholar of te reo Māori along with other Pacific languages, and was a strong advocate for education opportunities for his people in Te Tai Tokerau.

He penned a report on the Waitangi Tribunal’s creation and the repeal of the Māori Affairs Act for the government in the 1980s.

Between 1997 and 2007, Sir Pat served as commissioner on the Māori Language Commission, promoting te reo Māori and developing proficiency testing.

Between 2004 to 2008, he was also a member of Te Waka Toi, Creative New Zealand’s Māori board.

He will be taken to Otātara Marae in Waimā later today.



