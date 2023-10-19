Ruby Tui returns for Black Ferns clash with France in first round of the WXV 1 tournament

The Black Ferns first clash with a Six Nations team this year will see the return of a familiar face, with Ruby Tui back in the starting side.

Tui took a sabbatical earlier this year to play in the Premier Rugby Sevens competition in the United States, returning to New Zealand in August and suiting up for Counties Manukau in the Farah Palmer Cup.

After being named in the Black Ferns’ squad for the second O’Reilly Cup test and the WXV 1 tournament, Tui will make her first appearance of the season for the national side against France on Saturday night in Wellington.

Tui will line up on the right wing against the team the Black Ferns beat in last year’s Rugby World Cup semifinal in one of just two changes to the starting XV from the Black Ferns’ 43-3 win over Australia in Hamilton late last month. The other change sees fullback Renee Holmes resume her regular role after a shoulder injury kept her sidelined for the Hamilton test.

Patricia Maliepo, who deputised well for Holmes against Australia, will move to the bench, while Chelsea Bremner and Ariana Bayler have also been named among the reserves after missing the side’s last outing. Like Tui, the clash against France will be Bayler’s first assignment of the season for the Black Ferns. Layla Sae, Iritana Hohaia, Mererangi Paul and Rosie Kelly drop out of the match day 23.

The Black Ferns side has seen some drastic changes from when the sides last met, with nine players in the squad from the semifinal last year not in the squad for the WXV 1 tournament. With the side building with a view towards the World Cup in 2025, this weekend’s clash will be a good indication of where the new-look Black Ferns team is.

“France is an incredible team; they have continued to impress in their performances over the last 12 months,” Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon said.

“We are under no illusion of the challenge we are up against. We know they are fit, fast and are a menace over the ball. However, we also know that as a team we have the talent to exploit space, ability to pressure their attacking systems and trust in our teammates to work tirelessly for one another.”

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon, Alana Bremner, Charmaine Smith, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Krystal Murray.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Lucy Jenkins, Ariana Bayler, Patricia Maliepo, Martha Mataele.

-NZME