Mittens from Pōneke, Opo from Opononi - now meet Asher from Flaxmere

Asher the Parrot has become a local celebrity in Flaxmere. Search parties were formed to look for him following Cyclone Gabrielle. (Whakaata Māori)

Wellington had Mittens the cat, Opononi had Opo the Dolphin and now another animal has cemented its celebrity status - this time in Hawke’s Bay.

Asher the Parrot has won the hearts of Flaxmere, a suburb of Hastings with a population of about 11,000 that doesn’t always get a good rap.

His popularity has been growing since he first made an appearance on the Flaxmere Community Facebook page last year and he now has a following that extends nationwide and across the ditch to Australia.

Mum Tristin Johnson says she is surprised at how the community have embraced Asher, who free flies every day into people’s homes.

“This parrot, can you believe, I still can’t wrap my head around how he’s so famous, how he has become so loved. I love him but I would not think everyone would love the squawking destroyer of everything,” she laughs.

His exploits are documented daily on the community page and he has a growing fan base.

Cheering up the locals

“We’ve had so much bad stuff go on lately, we’ve had the Covid, we’ve had the floods here. We’ve had just lots of negativity. There are a few bad eggs here -in every community there are, right, but I love our community and when this happens, I’m like, ‘yeah, that’s why because it brings everyone together,’” Tristin says.

Community love for Asher is evident. After the floods when Asher went missing, people rallied around and organised search parties to bring him home.

“They had groups of people in designated areas that they were going to search for him and they were on standby waiting for instructions - ‘you let us know when and we’ll go’.

“He was found through them looking for him. There was even a lady, who was going around the streets with her UE boom out the window, playing the parrot sounds to call out for him.”

Asher the Parrot and 'mum' Tristin Johnson. Asher's exploits around Flaxmere have been documented daily on the local community social media pages (Whakaata Māori)

Tristin brought Asher home when he was 10 weeks old and didn’t realise that parakeets live for 30 years.

“I had to change my lifestyle really fast because I want him to have his best life. So I want him to have fresh fruit every day. I want him to have those veggies and I want to let him free fly.”

His routine is down pat and after his daily visits, he’s home at 5.30pm.

Tristin says at first people used to keep him inside as they didn’t know he was a free flyer but everyone is aware now to let him go by dark so he can fly home.

If he’s been caught out after dark, the community will get him home by any means necessary. He’s been in Ubers, taxis and chaperoned home on foot.

“I’m just surprised how much, um, joy and love and awesomeness he brings to people’s lives in the community. That’s a really cool buzz. So many people really love him and benefit from his presence and like seeing him around and everyone’s got his back fully.