New TV series traces the personal journey of people reconnecting to whenua

A new series on Te Hokinga Mai: The Return has aired on Whakaata Māori, tracing the personal journeys of people reconnecting to their whenua, and how the often-harrowing process of disconnection happened in the first place.

Each episode features a different story; one person returns to build on the land of her ancestors; another tries to find out who she is and uncovers a lost whakapapa; and a mother and daughter search for their lost Moriori ancestor.

The award-winning director and producer Kathleen Mantell, of Ngāti Kahungunu says, “We don’t romanticise these journeys. Some are embarking on a journey of connection for the first time, discovering iwi, hapū, marae and whakapapa.”

Mantell says she wants people to understand that when trying to reconnect, not everyone is on “the same waka”.

“And that’s alright. It’s amazing to be brought up on the pā and it’s amazing to have all the knowledge of your whakapapa but also there’s a whole generation, especially my parents’ generation, that the disconnect is very real and I want them to know, that’s okay.”

The series also highlights the experience of haukāinga or ahi kā, those who may live locally at a marae or tūrangawaewae (standing place).

“We look at what the haukāinga make of the newcomers. Are they welcomed wholeheartedly, or warily? What is it like to have people returning, and what is the reaction to new ideas and perspectives,” says Mantell.

“Sometimes there’s a compromise that needs to happen on both sides. There is a little humbleness you need to come home with.”

Mantell says she hopes viewers feel inspired to start their own reconnection journey after watching the series.

“Start the journey however you want but do start it. There is a real peace that comes in knowing who you are especially in New Zealand, especially in Aotearoa, especially for Māori.”

The series premiered this week and will air every Monday from 8pm on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

EPISODES:

EPISODE 1 MONDAY 30 OCTOBER 8.30 PM: NGĀTI KAHUNGUNU – In the small coastal Hawkes Bay settlement of Waimārama people are returning home.

EPISODE 2 MONDAY 06 NOVEMBER 8.00 PM: NGĀI TAHU – For twenty years Gina-Lee has been longing to return to Koukourarata/Port Levy, an hour south of Ōtautahi. The day has finally come, but it’s not without pitfalls.

EPISODE 3 MONDAY 13 NOVEMBER 8.00 PM: NGĀTI KAHUNGUNU – Growing up in Waipatu on the pā, Tane dreamed about the bright lights of the big city.

EPISODE 4 MONDAY 20 NOVEMBER 8.00 PM: TE ĀTI HAUNUI-A-PĀPĀRANGI – Gabriel was brought up on the Whanganui river. She left to go to university, and it was the river that brought her home.

EPISODE 5 MONDAY 27 NOVEMBER 8.00 PM: TE ARAWA, TAINUI, NGĀTI APAKURA – Growing up, Shyla never felt like she was enough. Finding out where she comes from may help her discover who she really is. But it may also reveal far more than she expected.

EPISODE 6 MONDAY 04 DECEMBER 8.00 PM: TARANAKI IWI – Ngahina lived the life in Australia - great job, house, whānau. But there was something very important that was missing.

EPISODE 7 MONDAY 11 DECEMBER 8.00 PM: TE ĀTIAWA – After the whaling finished up in the 1960s many people left Waikawa looking for opportunities elsewhere. They are now starting to return.

EPISODE 8 MONDAY 18 DECEMBER 8.00 PM: MORIORI, NGĀTI MUTUNGA, NGATI TOA, NGĀTI KAHUNGUNU – During the time of turmoil some Moriori managed to escape from the Chatham Islands. Raiha is trying to find out what happened to her Moriori ancestor.