I Am Hope’s ‘unwavering’ community commitment recognised with prestigious award

The I Am Hope team at the Auckland Business Awards on Thursday. (L-R) Rick Wells, Carla King, Ruby Methven, Jess Dolphin, Michaiah Simmons, Michelle Cogger, Troy Elliott, Richie Barnett, Sebastian White and Cordis Hotels representative. (Zahn Trotter)

Mike King’s I Am Hope foundation, which is dedicated to the mental well-being of Aotearoa’s young people, has received a prestigious community award at this week’s Auckland Business Awards.

The charity said the Excellence in Community award is a testament to its “unwavering commitment” to making a positive impact in communities such as Auckland.

“This award wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and hard work of each I Am Hope team member and the support of thousands of individuals and businesses across New Zealand,” King said Friday.

“The true reward lies in the positive change witnessed in communities every day but there is more work to be done.”

The collaborative efforts of the community, sponsors and partners have been instrumental in achieving the charity’s goals and “fostering a culture of mental health awareness and support,” it said.

“Receiving awards like this is not why we do the work we do, but it’s rewarding to know that the hard work we do every day is paying off and is making a real positive change in our communities,” I Am Hope chief executive Troy Elliott said.











