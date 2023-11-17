Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett to headline free Waitangi @ Waititi concert on marae

Peter Garrett of the band Midnight Oil will headline a free Waitangi Day performance at a west Auckland marae. Photo / Getty Images

Indigenous rights campaigner and political activist Peter Garrett will headline a free concert at Hoani Waititi Marae to celebrate Waitangi Day on February 6.

The Herald can reveal Garrett and his group The Alter Egos will play at the 2024 Waitangi @ Waititi concert - celebrating the 10th anniversary of the event.

The West Auckland concert has grown so big over the years, it is now located at Parrs Park in Glen Eden, next to Hoani Waititi Marae.

Garrett is also the lead singer of Australian band Midnight Oil and the former politician is a long-time campaigner on local and global issues including ending the climate crisis, the AUKUS agreement, and the campaign for constitutional recognition and a Voice to parliament for First Nations people.

As minister for the environment, Garrett instigated the successful historic International Court of Justice case against Japanese whaling.

As minister for school education he was responsible for introducing the national curriculum, and for legislating a new needs-based funding system for all Australian schools and received the “Leaders for a Living Planet” award from the World Wildlife Fund. He is also a member of the Order of Australia for his contributions to the music industry and the environment.

Alter Egos headliner

The Alter Egos will headline the event and will be joined by Kora, Katchafire, Black Seeds, Aaradhna, Savage, Tomorrow People, Tiki Taane, White Chappel Jax and Tipene. More local acts are to be confirmed.

Event organiser Wynn Anania said Waitangi @ Waititi has become a far bigger event since the first concert in 2013.

“We started with around 2500 people for the first event and it has grown fast every year,” Anania said.

“We are now attracting crowds of 50,000+ throughout the whānau day, thanks largely to Whānau Waipareira, who put this event on.”

Anania said Waitangi @ Waititi has had some big names perform for free for whānau and, because of the size of the event, shifted the stages to the big soccer and cricket fields next door.

“We have had some bigs music acts like Green Door and Bob Marley’s Wailers but I think Peter Garrett will top it all because of just who he is and what he does for indigenous peoples around the world.”

The Waitangi Day musical experience on February 6, 2024, will also be enjoyed across town in South Auckland at the Manukau Sports Bowl for another free event, supported by the Manukau Urban Māori Authority.

Culture and music will be on stage for the Waitangi Day event in South Auckland. (Deborah LaHatte)

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is excited for Waitangi ki Manukau’s return.

“It’ll be a great show. Waitangi ki Manukau is a celebration of unity, diversity, cultural exchange and great music. We are proud to support it alongside MUMA, and it stands as testament to the unity and mutual respect fostered by Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

MUMA’s Tania Rangiheuea invites the whole whānau along to experience a great summer music celebration to mark Waitangi Day.

“Nau mai ki te rā whakanui i te Tiriti o Waitangi ka tū ki Manukau! Everyone is welcome to join the celebration of our national day,” she said.

“Waitangi ki Manukau is an opportunity to reflect on the Treaty, as well as take time to enjoy a day of music, kai and learning with your loved ones.”

Che Fu & The Kratez, Savage, Annie Crummer, and Lost Tribe Aotearoa are the headline acts.