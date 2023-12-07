‘Safe and well’: Missing 74-year-old Kawerau man is back home

Kawerau Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 74-year-old Matthew Weko.

Missing 74-year-old Kawerau man Matthew Weko, who was last seen on Thursday 30 November, is back home “safe and well”, police have told teaonews.co.nz.

Police and whānau concerned about his welfare issued an appeal on Wednesday for the public’s help to find him.

He was last seen at his home on River Road, and at the time was wearing dark blue track pants, and a dark blue jacket with a black fleece jacket underneath.

Earlier today, the Bay of Plenty and Taupō Police Facebook page reported that “The man reported missing yesterday has been located safe and well.”

Police have since confirmed that this was Mr Weko.

“He was found safe and well last night and returned home about 9pm. We’d like to thank the public for their assistance,” a police spokesperson told teaonews.co.nz on Thursday morning.