Sir Colin Tukuitonga in a sit-down interview with Moana Maniapoto.

“Get your facts right” are the words Sir Colin Tukuitonga opens with in reply to Act Party member Todd Stephenson stating that “public advisers in high-paid positions” should “get with the programme or get out”.

In a wide-ranging interview with Moana Maniapoto, Sir Colin Tukuitonga opens up about his resignation from his role as Te Whatu Ora National Health Pacific senate chair this week and why the government’s unwinding of smoke-free police was the last straw.

Watch the full interview.