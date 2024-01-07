Te Aupōuri place rāhui at Ninety Mile Beach

Te Aupōuri kaumātua have placed a rāhui at Te-Oneroa-a-Tōhē (Ninety Mile Beach) after a body was washed ashore at Matapia.

The news was posted on Facebook by Te Rūnanga nui o Te Aupōuri just before 7pm today.

The identity of the person has yet to be released by police.

The rāhui is from Wakatehaua (Bluff) to Kahokawa (Scott’s Point) and will remain in place until further notice.

A shoreline patrol has been underway in the Far North by police and family members for a diver missing since before Christmas.

The local man was reported missing at Tauroa Point, near Ahipara, on December 23.