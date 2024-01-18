Dates and venues revealed for kapa haka regionals in lead up to Te Matatini

Kapa haka fans are in for a treat now the dates and venues have been finalised for the regional competitions to be held across Aotearoa and Australia.

From February to May, hundreds of kapa haka rōpū from 13 regions in New Zealand and Australia will compete in their respective regional qualifiers to vie for a spot at Te Matatini in New Plymouth, Taranaki in 2025.

Te Matatini chairperson, Sir Selwyn Parata, says the 12 regional competitions in New Zealand, and one on the Gold Coast in Australia, are major events on the kapa haka calendar, bringing together talented performers who will represent their iwi by sharing their stories and traditions.

“Our regionals are a crucial precursor to the highly anticipated Te Matatini national festival. It’s where the passion, dedication, and innovation begin to create unforgettable performances that connect with audiences,” says Parata.

12 new pou takawaenga positions

Te Matatini has made a major investment into the regions to help support and develop kapa haka at the grassroots level, aligning with its vision, “Mana Motuhake ki te Kainga: Matatū, Mataora, Matatini ki te ao” - rohe led and Te Matatini enabled, supporting the kapa haka aspirations of each region.

Part of that support is establishing 12 new Pou Takawaenga positions. The full-time roles are based in the community and will be a conduit between the different regions and Te Matatini. The Pou Takawaenga will focus on coordinating, planning and supporting their teams in the regional and national Te Matatini events and developing and growing the love of kapa haka.

Te Matatini CEO, Carl Ross, says the newly established roles are a positive step forward and show a commitment to continue to promote the value kapa haka has for Aotearoa.

“Our Pou Takawaenga will allow us to have close connections with the regions and help steer Te Matatini and kapa haka towards the future,” says Ross.

Kapa Haka Regional Competitions 2024