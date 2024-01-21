KĪngi Tūheitia lights ceremonial fire as final act of hui-ā-motu

KĪngi Tūheitia lights the fire at the Kāpura Ahi ceremony as the final act of the hui-ā-motu. Source / Kiingitanga Facebook Live

KĪngi Tūheitia lit a ceremonial fire last night at Rangiriri as the final act of Saturday’s hui-ā-motu at Tūrangawaewae marae.

After lighting the fire at the Kāpura Ahi ceremony, he invited rangatira from te iwi Māori, rangatahi and tauiwi to light four other fires representing the four winds, Te Tari o te Kīngitanga said Sunday in a release.

Te Kīngitanga will carry Kāpura Ahi to Rātana and Waitangi and other regions, including Tairāwhiti and Te Waipounamu later this year, with a message of kotahitanga and mana motuhake.

Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds, the Kīngitanga chief of staff, said Kāpura Ahi represents both the end and the beginning.

“As we heard from Kiingi Tuheitia, this is just day one. The work begins now. We will continue to show that we’re strong and prepared to lead.

“As Te Kiingi reminded us, the best protest is to be Maaori – to be who we are, live our values, speak our reo, care for our mokopuna, our awa, our maunga.”

Yesterday’s hui-ā-motu was attended by more than 10,000 people who witnessed an historical moment and reference point in future race relations in Aotearoa, he said.

“People came because they felt the wairua of the Royal Proclamation issued by Kiingi Tuheitia and they contributed to the korero and also brought their ideas for how we can build unity and uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Of most importance to Kiingi Tuheitia was the voice of rangatahi and their views of the future and how we shape it.”

Archdeacon Simmonds said there was a wide range of views expressed via speeches and submissions and they would be captured in a written report to be shared with te iwi Māori in the coming months.

“We will take those ideas and messages to the nation through hui and other forums as the momentum builds for a reawakening of our mana Motuhake,” he said.



























