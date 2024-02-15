Kua riro te Pīhopa Tuatahi o Te Upoko o Te Ika

Muru Walters, a former rugby player and retired Māori Anglican bishop, has died aged 89. Born in Kaitāia, the author and master carver is of Te Rarawa and Te Aupōuri heritage.

After relocating to Auckland, he played rugby and rose to fame in New Zealand as an All Black. Walters went on to win the Tom French Cup in 1957 as the best Māori player.

Walters became the first Māori bishop of the Anglican faith in the Cape after leaving professional sports in 1992 and being ordained as a priest.

He was the grandfather of Niko Walters, a singer-songwriter, and Matiu Walters, the lead singer of Six60.